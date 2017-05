May 5 severe weather outbreak spawned 9 tornadoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A strong storm system produced a wave of severe weather across Virginia on the morning of Friday, May 5, and there were a few more severe storms in the evening. Most of the damage from the severe weather was from high winds, but nine confirmed tornadoes occurred in Virginia, seven of which were in the CBS 6 viewing area.

EF-1 tornado from Boydton to Baskerville (Mecklenburg county) at 5:45 a.m.

EF-1 tornado in McKenney (Dinwiddie county) at 6:50 a.m.

EF-1 tornado near Sutherland (Dinwiddie county) at 6:09 a.m.

EF-1 tornado in Bledsoe Corner (Orange county) at 7:17 a.m.

EF-1 tornado in Dahlgren (King George county) at 8:19 a.m.

EF-0 tornado east of Roanoke in Moneta at 4:04 a.m.

EF-0 tornado near Kenbridge (Lunenburg county) at 6:13 a.m.

EF-0 tornado in Moseley (Powhatan county) at 6:40 a.m.

EF-0 tornado near Ivor (Southampton county) at 7:55 p.m.

There was also a report of a waterspout over the James River, south of Jamestown, at 8:41 p.m.

Here are the details from the National Weather Service's storm surveys. More can be found on the National Weather Service website.



TORNADO CONFIRMED NEAR MCKENNEY IN DINWIDDIE COUNTY VA

MAY 5, 2017 -- ESTIMATED TIME: 6:50 AM EDT

MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING: EF-1

ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED: 85 TO 95 MPH

MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH: 300 YARDS

PATH LENGTH: 2.8 MILES

AN EF-1 TORNADO FIRST TOUCHED DOWN IN FAR NORTHERN BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NORTHWEST OF RAWLINGS OFF BASKERVILLE MILL ROAD. THE TORNADO CONTINUED NORTH-NORTHEAST INTO DINWIDDIE COUNTY ALONG OLD WHITE OAK ROAD. THE TORNADO CROSSED OLD WHITE OAK ROAD NEAR ROUTE 40, THEN CONTINUED NORTH-NORTHEAST BEFORE A VISIBLE DAMAGE PATH ENDED JUST NORTH OF LEW JONES ROAD. THERE WAS ADDITIONAL STRAIGHT LINE WIND DAMAGE EAST OF THE TRACK ON GUNNS ROAD AS WELL AS ON MANSON CHURCH ROAD.

TORNADO CONFIRMED NEAR DAHLGREN IN KING GEORGE COUNTY VA

MAY 5, 2017 -- ESTIMATED TIME: 8:19 AM TO 8:21 AM

MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING: EF-1

ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED: 90 MPH

MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH: 10 YARDS

PATH LENGTH: 0.6 MILES

PEAK WINDS WERE 90 MPH, A LEVEL EF-1 ON THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE. DAMAGE HAS BEEN CONFIRMED ALONG A 0.6 MILE PATH FROM THE NORTHEASTERN CORNER OF NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY DAHLGREN PROPERTY, NORTH ACROSS HWY 301 JUST WEST OF THE HARRY NICE BRIDGE, TO BARNESFIELD PARK.

NWS STORM SURVEY IDENTIFIED THE FIRST DAMAGE AS SMALL LIMBS ON HIGLEY RD. A COUPLE TREES WERE SNAPPED AS THE TORNADO MOVED NORTHWEST TO A PARKING LOT WHERE IT TURNED NORTH. FOUR CARS WERE FLIPPED IN THIS PARKING LOT AT 8:20AM BY A NARROW VORTEX AS CONFIRMED BY SECURITY CAMERA FOOTAGE. FAA RADARS FOR JOINT BASE ANDREWS AND REAGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT BOTH DEPICTED SOME ROTATION AT THIS TIME WHICH HELPED CONFIRM THE REPORTED TIMES. TWO TREES WERE SNAPPED IN A FOREST NORTH OF THIS PARKING LOT.

THE NEXT EVIDENT DAMAGE WAS A LARGE UPROOTED PINE TREE THAT FELL SOUTHWEST ONTO HWY 301 JUST WEST OF A VISITOR CENTER. SEVERAL TREES WERE SNAPPED AND UPROOTED ON THE WEST SIDE OF THE PARKING LOT FOR THE VISITOR CENTER WITH TREE DAMAGE THEN CONTINUING TO BARNESFIELD PARK. MINOR DAMAGE AT THE BASEBALL FIELDS IN THE PARK INCLUDED A DESTROYED EQUIPMENT SHED, BLEACHERS BLOWN INTO A FENCE AND A DAMAGED METAL BENCH. NO FURTHER DAMAGE WAS EVIDENT ON THE TREE LINE AT THE EDGE OF THE BASEBALL FIELDS, SO THIS WAS DETERMINED TO BE THE NORTH END OF THE TORNADO TRACK.

TORNADO CONFIRMED NEAR MOSELEY IN POWHATAN COUNTY

MAY 5, 2017 -- ESTIMATED TIME: APPROXIMATELY 6:40 AM TO 6:50 AM

MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING: EF-0

ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED: 75 TO 85 MPH

MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH: 50 TO 75 YARDS

PATH LENGTH: 0.4 MILES

AN EF-0 TORNADO FIRST TOUCHED DOWN NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF BRADBURY ROAD (VA-672) AND MOSELEY ROAD (VA-605). MANY TREES WERE FOUND SNAPPED OR UPROOTED ALONG THIS ROUTE, INCLUDING SEVERAL ONTO HOMES.

TORNADO CONFIRMED SOUTH OF KENBRIDGE IN LUNENBURG COUNTY

MAY 5, 2017 -- ESTIMATED TIME: 6:13 AM

MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING: EF-0

ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED: 75 MPH

MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH: 75 YARDS

PATH LENGTH...1 MILE

A EF-0 TORNADO WITH ESTIMATED WINDS OF 65 TO 75 MPH OCCURRED AT THE INTERSECTION OF CRAIGS MILL ROAD AND POWERS ROAD IN LUNENBURG COUNTY. THE TORNADO BRIEFLY TOUCHED DOWN IN AN AREA OF TREES JUST TO THE WEST OF POWERS ROAD. THE TORNADO THEN LIFTED BEFORE TOUCHING DOWN AT THE INTERSECTION OF CRAIGS MILL ROAD AND POWERS ROAD, UPROOTING AND BREAKING NUMEROUS TREES. NO SIGNIFICANT STRUCTURAL DAMAGE WAS INDICATED OTHER THAN SOME MINOR FLASHING

DAMAGE TO A HOUSE, AND DAMAGE TO A KENNEL FROM FALLING TREES. THE TORNADO THEN LIFTED ONCE AGAIN JUST NORTH OF THE CRAIGS MILL/POWERS ROAD INTERSECTION.

TORNADO CONFIRMED FROM BOYDTON TO WEST OF BASKERVILLE IN MECKLENBURG COUNTY

MAY 5, 2017 -- ESTIMATED TIME: APPROXIMATELY 5:45 AM

MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING: EF-1

ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED: 85-95 MPH

MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH: 50-75 YARDS

PATH LENGTH: 11 MILES (DISCONTINUOUS)

THE TORNADO BRIEFLY TOUCHED DOWN ALONG AND JUST SOUTH OF THE JOHN KERR RESERVOIR IN SOUTHERN MECKLENBURG COUNTY. THE TORNADO CAUSED MINOR TREE DAMAGE ALONG PHYLLIS ROAD SOUTH OF BOYDTON, UPROOTING A FEW TREES AND SNAPPING OFF SEVERAL OTHERS. THE TORNADO LIFTED AND CONTINUED NORTH-NORTHEAST, CROSSING US-58, BEFORE TOUCHING

DOWN AGAIN IN BASKERVILLE ALONG BASKERVILLE ROAD, UPROOTING AND BREAKING NUMEROUS TREES. A BARN ON BASKERVILLE ROAD WAS DESTROYED WITH AT LEAST TWO WALLS FAILING. SOME ADDITIONAL MINOR STRUCTURAL DAMAGE TO FLASHING WAS NOTED TO ANOTHER OUT BUILDING JUST NORTH OF VA-47.

TORNADO CONFIRMED IN NORTHERN DINWIDDIE COUNTY, NW OF SUTHERLAND

MAY 5, 2017 -- ESTIMATED TIME: 6:09 AM TO 6:12 AM

EF-SCALE RATING: EF-11

ESTIMATED MAX WIND SPEED: 75 TO 90 MPH

MAX PATH WIDTH: 150 YARDS

PATH LENGTH: 2.3 MILES

INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM THE DINWIDDIE COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGER AND THE VIRGINIA DEPT. OF FORESTRY SUGGESTS A TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN IN TIMBER LAND IN NORTHERN DINWIDDIE COUNTY. THIS TORNADO FIRST TOUCHED DOWN NORTH OF RT. 460, TO THE WEST/NORTHWEST OF SUTHERLAND, THEN TRACKED NORTH-NORTHEAST, ENDING NEAR NAMOZINE RD. EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO TREES OCCURRED ALONG THE PATH, WITH NO DAMAGE TO STRUCTURES.

TORNADO CONFIRMED NEAR IVOR IN SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY VA



MAY 5, 2017 -- ESTIMATED TIME: APPROXIMATELY 7:55 PM TO 8:10 PM

MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING: EF-0

ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED: 60 TO 70 MPH

MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH: 50 TO 75 YARDS

PATH LENGTH: 4.5 MILES



AN EF-0 TORNADO FIRST TOUCHED DOWN JUST NORTH OF US-460 ALONG CRUMPLER ROAD (VA-618) JUST NORTH OF THE TOWN OF IVOR IN NORTHERN SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY. THE TORNADO CONTINUED NORTH-NORTHEAST, CROSSING ADJACENT WARRIQUE ROAD AND ABERDEEN ROAD. THE SURVEY TEAM FOUND SEVERAL TREES UPROOTED ALONG THIS ROUTE, WITH CHUNKS OF ASPHALT FROM

NEARBY ROAD CONSTRUCTION FOUND TO BE SCATTERED IN THE FIELD.



THERE WAS ADDITIONAL STRAIGHT LINE WIND DAMAGE FOUND ALONG AND EAST OF THE INTERSECTION OF WHITE MARSH ROAD AND WALLS BRIDGE AS THE TORNADO LIFTED AND PASSED EAST OF THE TOWNS OF DENDRON AND ELBERON IN SOUTHEAST SURRY COUNTY.

TORNADO CONFIRMED NEAR BLEDSOE CORNER IN ORANGE COUNTY

MAY 5, 2017 -- ESTIMATED TIME: 7:17 AM TO 7:18 AM MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING: EF-1 ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED: 90 MPH MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH: 100 YARDS PATH LENGTH: 0.9 MILES NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BALTIMORE/WASHINGTON CONFIRMED A TORNADO NEAR BLEDSOE CORNER IN ORANGE COUNTY VIRGINIA, WHICH IS ABOUT 11 MILES SOUTHEAST OF CULPEPER. DAMAGE BEGAN ON A PROPERTY IN THE 27000 BLOCK OF OLD MUSTERFIELD LANE, WHERE ABOUT A DOZEN LARGE PINE, MAPLE, AND CEDAR TREES WERE SNAPPED AND UPROOTED IN MULTIPLE DIRECTIONS IN A CONVERGENT PATTERN. A STONE WALL WAS BLOWN OVER, AND SOME SMALLER OBJECTS WERE CARRIED HUNDREDS OF YARDS. THE TORNADO PROCEEDED NORTHEAST OVER WOODS SURROUNDING COOKE LANE WHERE DOZENS OF LARGE TREES WERE SNAPPED AND UPROOTED IN MULTIPLE DIRECTIONS, WHERE A HOME SUSTAINED SIDING AND MINOR ROOFING DAMAGE FROM THE WIND. SEVERAL OTHER HOMES AND STRUCTURES HAD DAMAGE FROM FALLING TREES AND TREE LIMBS. THE TORNADO CONTINUED NORTHEAST THROUGH THE WOODS UNTIL IT CAME UPON A CINDER BLOCK GARAGE. THE WIND ENTERED THE STRUCTURE, LIFTED THE ROOF OFF, AND KNOCKED DOWN MOST OF THE WALLS. DEBRIS WAS CARRIED ACROSS MUSTERFIELD ROAD INTO A FIELD. A FEW SNAPPED TREES WERE NOTED AT THE FAR END OF THE FIELD. THAT WAS THE LAST NOTED DAMAGE. TORNADO CONFIRMED NEAR MONETA IN BEDFORD COUNTY VIRGINIA MAY 5, 2017 -- ESTIMATED TIME: 4:04 AM - 4:06 AM EDT MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING: EF-0 ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED: 85 MPH MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH: 100 YARDS PATH LENGTH: 0.3 MILES AN EF-0 TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN AFTER A THUNDERSTORM PROGRESSED ACROSS PORTIONS OF SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE. THE TORNADO WAS ONLY ON THE GROUND BRIEFLY, BUT WAS ABLE TO UPROOT AND SNAP TREES, WHILE ALSO PRODUCING MINOR STRUCTURAL DAMAGE TO HOUSES.

