Tornado touchdown confirmed in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- The National Weather Service confirmed a storm survey team determined damage from Friday morning's storm in the McKenney area of Dinwiddie County was consistent with EF1 tornado.

The storm tore down a farm shed on Route 40, near Baskerville Mill Road.

No injuries were reported in the building collapse.

Fire crews shut down a portion of Route 40 while damage clean up and an investigation was underway.

Traffic was allowed to travel through again around 9 a.m.

Fire crews were first called to the scene at about 6:45 a.m.

In addition to the tornado, the National Weather Service observed damage caused by straight line wind.

The damage survey continued into Friday afternoon and the National Weather Service planned to update its findings.

"Isolated storms will redevelop Friday afternoon," CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel reported. "Greater potential for hail, but minimal tornado threat."

