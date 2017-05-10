Body found near Dutch Gap may be connected to missing person’s case: Crime Insider

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the body found floating in the James River near the Varina-Enon Bridge may be connected to a recent missing person’s case in Richmond.

The man’s body was found floating face down Wednesday morning about one mile down from Dutch Gap. Marine units transported the body to the Osborne Boat Landing.

Crime Insider sources said the body had been in the water for a few days but they were able to make out gang tattoos on his body as well as a suspicious mark.

Those sources can’t say if the mark is consistent with foul play or from the body hitting debris in the James River.

The body has been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner to determine an official cause of death.

Crime Insider sources have confirmed the name of the victim, but CBS 6 will not report that information until police notify the man’s family.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.