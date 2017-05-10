ENTER NOW: $600 winner revealed tomorrow morning

Body found in James River near Dutch Gap

Posted 11:52 am, May 10, 2017, by and , Updated at 11:56AM, May 10, 2017

James River near Dutch Gap

HENRICO, Va. — A body was found Wednesday morning in the James River about one mile down from Dutch Gap, according to Crime Insider sources and witnesses at the scene.

Chesterfield Police and Henrico Search and Rescue responded to the scene but officials referred a CBS 6 reporter to Henrico Police, who have not commented on the body at this time. Everything in the water in that area is considered Henrico jurisdiction.

Police respond to James River near Dutch Gap for report of a body found in the water.

A  boater who said he was at the scene from the start said another boater found the body and contacted police.

There is no information about the age or sex of the body found, or if a death investigation has been opened.

Developing.

 

 