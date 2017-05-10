× Body found in James River near Dutch Gap

HENRICO, Va. — A body was found Wednesday morning in the James River about one mile down from Dutch Gap, according to Crime Insider sources and witnesses at the scene.

Chesterfield Police and Henrico Search and Rescue responded to the scene but officials referred a CBS 6 reporter to Henrico Police, who have not commented on the body at this time. Everything in the water in that area is considered Henrico jurisdiction.

A boater who said he was at the scene from the start said another boater found the body and contacted police.

There is no information about the age or sex of the body found, or if a death investigation has been opened.

Developing.