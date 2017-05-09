Hanover parents hopeful as school board set to vote on 10-point grade scale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- For months, Hanover County parents have been advocating for change.

Molly Poisant and others have been pushing to change the school system from a seven to a 10 point grading scale.

"I think from the very beginning this has been about leveling the playing field for Hanover students," said Poisant.

Some parents believe the current seven point grading scale puts students at a disadvantage when stacked up against kids in other schools.

For example, a 92 in Hanover is currently a B, where it would be an A in Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond.

"We have seen implications in scholarships, a lot of them require a minimum GPA even to apply for a scholarship," said Poisant.

However, this could soon change.

School Board member Norman Sulser plans to make a motion at Tuesday night's meeting to adopt a ten point grading scale for the next school year. School Board embers will then vote on her motion.

"Over 95 percent have the ten point scale now and it allows them to compete for the college of their choice and for scholarships," said Sulser.

That means a 90 would now be considered an A instead of a B, but a 64 and below would be considered an F.

The new scale would also account for plus and minuses on the grades.

"It has been at times, what seems like a very long process, but the important thing is where we are today and very optimistic that tonight will be the final chapter in this process," said Poisant.

If approved, the grading scale with take into effect beginning with the 2017-18 school year.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.