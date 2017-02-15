Hanover parents say 7-point grading scale hurts their kids’ college chances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Karen Rountree’s daughters work hard for their good grades.

But, the mother of two tells CBS 6 she has concerns with how their GPA’s are going to stack up to others in surrounding counties.

“That is a frustrating thing for them,” said Rountree.

Right now, Hanover County is on a 7-point grading scale.

That means a score of 93-100 is an A.

However, surrounding school districts such as Henrico, Chesterfield, and Richmond are on a 10-point grading scale, where a 90-100 is an A.

“How is that a level playing field?” asked Rountree. “When you send this out to colleges, colleges do not see these number grades; they see the letter grade and the transcript number.”

Rountree and other parents like Julie Stubblefield have been pushing for Hanover School leaders to change the system to a 10-point grading scale.

But, they said they are becoming frustrated.

“We get very nice responses, thank you for your letter, thank you for your concern, but there is no indication of anything going on in our favor,” said Rountree.

Julie Stubblefield she said the current 7-point scale has her concerned with scholarship money.

“There are certain requirements in order to even be able to click submit on any merit scholarships, especially coming from state funded schools.

CBS 6 reached out to the school system regarding these concerns.

The School Board Chairman provided the following response:

“This is a very complex issue that has the potential to impact over 18,000 students and their parents, which the Hanover County School Board takes very seriously. We are carefully considering this matter and will continue to take a very deliberate approach to ensure all perspectives and considerations are taken into account. We intend to honor our process, which has consistently yielded sound decision-making and exceptional outcomes for many years,” said Mr. John F. Axselle III, Hanover County School Board Chairman.

The board plans to discuss the topic at a work session on March 20.

