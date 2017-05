Friday’s tornado tally

RICHMOND, Va. — A strong storm system produced a wave of severe weather across Virginia Friday morning, and there were a few more severe storms in the evening. Most of the damage from the severe weather was from high winds, but we did have some confirmed tornadoes.

EF-1 tornado in McKenney (Dinwiddie county) at 6:50 a.m.

EF-1 tornado in Dahlgren (King George county) at 8:19 a.m.

EF-0 tornado east of Roanoke in Moneta at 4:04 a.m.

EF-0 tornado near Ivor (Southampton county) at 7:55 p.m.

There was also a report of a waterspout over the James River, south of Jamestown, at 8:41 p.m.

Damage occurred in Moseley, and the National Weather Service will be conducting a storm survey Saturday afternoon to determine if a tornado touched down.

** We have video & pictures of the storm damage from McKenney, Moseley, Prince George county, & Chesterfield county **

Here are the details from the National Weather Service’s storm surveys:

TORNADO CONFIRMED NEAR MCKENNEY IN DINWIDDIE COUNTY VA

MCKENNEY IN DINWIDDIE COUNTY

MAY 5 2017 — ESTIMATED TIME: 6:50 AM EDT

MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING: EF-1

ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED: 85 TO 95 MPH

MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH: 300 YARDS

PATH LENGTH: 2.8 MILES



* THE INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO

CHANGE PENDING FINAL REVIEW OF THE EVENT(S) AND PUBLICATION IN

NWS STORM DATA.



..SUMMARY



THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA HAS CONFIRMED A

TORNADO NEAR MCKENNEY IN DINWIDDIE COUNTY VA ON MAY 5, 2017.



AN EF-1 TORNADO FIRST TOUCHED DOWN IN FAR NORTHERN BRUNSWICK

COUNTY, NORTHWEST OF RAWLINGS OFF BASKERVILLE MILL ROAD. THE

TORNADO CONTINUED NORTH-NORTHEAST INTO DINWIDDIE COUNTY ALONG OLD

WHITE OAK ROAD. THE TORNADO CROSSED OLD WHITE OAK ROAD NEAR ROUTE

40, THEN CONTINUED NORTH-NORTHEAST BEFORE A VISIBLE DAMAGE PATH

ENDED JUST NORTH OF LEW JONES ROAD.



THERE WAS ADDITIONAL STRAIGHT LINE WIND DAMAGE EAST OF THE TRACK

ON GUNNS ROAD AS WELL AS ON MANSON CHURCH ROAD.



THIS INFORMATION CAN ALSO BE FOUND ON OUR WEBSITE AT

WEATHER.GOV/AKQ. THE TORNADO SURVEY AND PHOTOGRAPHS CAN ALSO BE

ACCESSED VIA THE STORM DAMAGE VIEWER AT

HTTP://APPS.DAT.NOAA.GOV/STORMDAMAGE/DAMAGEVIEWER.

TORNADO CONFIRMED NEAR DAHLGREN IN KING GEORGE COUNTY VA

DAHLGREN IN KING GEORGE COUNTY MAY 5, 2017 -- ESTIMATED TIME: 8:19 AM TO 8:21 AM MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING: EF-1 ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED: 90 MPH MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH: 10 YARDS PATH LENGTH: 0.6 MILES BEGINNING LAT/LON...38.3540 N / 77.0185 W ENDING LAT/LON...38.3620 N / 77.0200 W ..SUMMARY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BALTIMORE MD/WASHINGTON DC HAS CONFIRMED A NARROW, 10 YARD WIDE TORNADO NEAR DAHLGREN IN KING GEORGE COUNTY VA ON THE MORNING OF MAY 5, 2017. PEAK WINDS WERE 90 MPH, A LEVEL EF-1 ON THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE. DAMAGE HAS BEEN CONFIRMED ALONG A 0.6 MILE PATH FROM THE NORTHEASTERN CORNER OF NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY DAHLGREN PROPERTY, NORTH ACROSS HWY 301 JUST WEST OF THE HARRY NICE BRIDGE, TO BARNESFIELD PARK. NWS STORM SURVEY IDENTIFIED THE FIRST DAMAGE AS SMALL LIMBS ON HIGLEY RD. A COUPLE TREES WERE SNAPPED AS THE TORNADO MOVED NORTHWEST TO A PARKING LOT WHERE IT TURNED NORTH. FOUR CARS WERE FLIPPED IN THIS PARKING LOT AT 8:20AM BY A NARROW VORTEX AS CONFIRMED BY SECURITY CAMERA FOOTAGE. FAA RADARS FOR JOINT BASE ANDREWS AND REAGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT BOTH DEPICTED SOME ROTATION AT THIS TIME WHICH HELPED CONFIRM THE REPORTED TIMES. TWO TREES WERE SNAPPED IN A FOREST NORTH OF THIS PARKING LOT. THE NEXT EVIDENT DAMAGE WAS A LARGE UPROOTED PINE TREE THAT FELL SOUTHWEST ONTO HWY 301 JUST WEST OF A VISITOR CENTER. SEVERAL TREES WERE SNAPPED AND UPROOTED ON THE WEST SIDE OF THE PARKING LOT FOR THE VISITOR CENTER WITH TREE DAMAGE THEN CONTINUING TO BARNESFIELD PARK. MINOR DAMAGE AT THE BASEBALL FIELDS IN THE PARK INCLUDED A DESTROYED EQUIPMENT SHED, BLEACHERS BLOWN INTO A FENCE AND A DAMAGED METAL BENCH. NO FURTHER DAMAGE WAS EVIDENT ON THE TREE LINE AT THE EDGE OF THE BASEBALL FIELDS, SO THIS WAS DETERMINED TO BE THE NORTH END OF THE TORNADO TRACK.

TORNADO CONFIRMED NEAR IVOR IN SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY VA



LOCATION: IVOR IN SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY

MAY 5, 2017 — ESTIMATED TIME: APPROXIMATELY 7:55 PM TO 8:10 PM

MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING: EF-0

ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED: 60 TO 70 MPH

MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH: 50 TO 75 YARDS

PATH LENGTH: 4.5 MILES



..SUMMARY



THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA HAS CONFIRMED A TORNADO

NEAR IVOR IN NORTHERN SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY VA ON THE EVENING OF FRIDAY

MAY 5, 2017.



AN EF-0 TORNADO FIRST TOUCHED DOWN JUST NORTH OF US-460 ALONG

CRUMPLER ROAD (VA-618) JUST NORTH OF THE TOWN OF IVOR IN NORTHERN

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY. THE TORNADO CONTINUED NORTH-NORTHEAST, CROSSING

ADJACENT WARRIQUE ROAD AND ABERDEEN ROAD. THE SURVEY TEAM FOUND

SEVERAL TREES UPROOTED ALONG THIS ROUTE, WITH CHUNKS OF ASPHALT FROM

NEARBY ROAD CONSTRUCTION FOUND TO BE SCATTERED IN THE FIELD.



THERE WAS ADDITIONAL STRAIGHT LINE WIND DAMAGE FOUND ALONG AND EAST

OF THE INTERSECTION OF WHITE MARSH ROAD AND WALLS BRIDGE AS THE

TORNADO LIFTED AND PASSED EAST OF THE TOWNS OF DENDRON AND ELBERON

IN SOUTHEAST SURRY COUNTY.

TORNADO CONFIRMED NEAR MONETA IN BEDFORD COUNTY VIRGINIA

MONETA IN BEDFORD COUNTY MAY 5, 2017 -- ESTIMATED TIME: 4:04 AM - 4:06 AM EDT MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING: EF-0 ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED: 85 MPH MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH: 100 YARDS PATH LENGTH: 0.3 MILES ..SUMMARY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG VA HAS CONFIRMED A TORNADO SOUTH OF MONETA IN BEDFORD COUNTY VIRGINIA ON 05/05/2017. AN EF-0 TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN AFTER A THUNDERSTORM PROGRESSED ACROSS PORTIONS OF SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE. THE TORNADO WAS ONLY ON THE GROUND BRIEFLY, BUT WAS ABLE TO UPROOT AND SNAP TREES, WHILE ALSO PRODUCING MINOR STRUCTURAL DAMAGE TO HOUSES.

