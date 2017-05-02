No charges yet in two cases where little children were shot

RICHMOND, Va. — A five-year-old boy was shot and killed in Henrico on Sunday.

A seven-year-old girl was shot by a five-year-old in Mosby Court Easter weekend.

In both cases, no charges have been brought yet.

“I’ll never forget him,” said Porche Smithers tearfully. “I still hear his voice in my head over and over and over.”

Five-year-old Jakhi Coleman meant the world to his mom.

The little boy who loved his brothers and sisters was tragically shot to death after Crime Insider sources say another child was playing with a gun.

“It’s no one’s business who shot him,” said Smithers. “It’s so sad that the world looks for this kind of entertainment. If I forgive him, that’s all that matters. Police got a confession. That’s it.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the gun was in a laundry bag belonging to Jakhi’s uncle who was trying to help his sister out by babysitting.

“I just want this all to be over,” Smithers said Tuesday. “I want to be able to put my son in the ground and not hear people say so many negative things. I want people to know that my brother is not responsible for my son’s death.”

Little Jakhi isn’t the first area child to be shot accidentally.

Easter weekend as a “Love for Mosby” event was going on outside, inside an apartment on Coalter Street, Crime Insider sources say that a young boy found a gun inside an Easter basket and a shot went off, striking the seven-year-old girl. Her injuries were not considered non-life-threatening.

And non-life-threatening is something Jahki’s mom had hoped to hear, but now she’s left gathering memories of her smiling, happy young son.

“He was the sweetest boy ever,” said Smithers.

Crime Insider sources say both of these investigations are not complete and they believe the Commonwealth could bring charges soon.

If you would like to help the family pay for funeral costs, a GoFundMe page has been set up for Jahki and his loved ones.