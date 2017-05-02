‘My baby was my life’: Mom opens up after son is killed in Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The mother of a five-year-old boy shot and killed at an eastern Henrico apartment complex Sunday said her son Jahki Coleman lit up a room with his smile.

Through her tears Tuesday and surrounded by loved ones, Porche Smithers sat down with CBS 6 reporter Shelby Brown and talked spoke about her little boy, who captured the hearts of so many.

“He’s gone. I’m never going to get to have him back,” she said. “My baby was my life.”

Jahki loved going outside, dirt bikes, motorcycles and she says he loved his big sister KK and his mom.

“I just miss the moments, I miss him saying ‘mommy I love you.’ It’s so hard to get through this,” said Smithers.

Police were called to the Henrico Arms Apartments, along the 1600 block of Henrico Arms Place, Sunday at about 1 p.m. for the shooting. Jahki was wounded and taken to VCU Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not given many details about what happened or charges, but Smithers says she knows who shot her 5-year-old and she has forgiven that person.

Still, she says the loss of her son Jahki has been devastating.

“I would not wish this on my worst enemy. I would never wish for anyone to feel how my heart has been ripping,” she said. “I can’t even see the day when it’s going to be over; when I’m going to live normal again.”

She said since her son passed away, the outpouring of love from all across the metro area has been overwhelming.

“I just appreciate everybody, even the people I don’t know that reached out with condolences… I never ever expected this,” said Smithers.

The Henrico mom is now trying to deal with the tremendous loss one moment at a time and is overwhelmed figuring out how she will pay for her son’s funeral.

“I just want to be able to put my son in the ground,” she said.

If you would like to help the family pay for funeral costs, a GoFundMe page has been set up for Jahki and his loved ones.

