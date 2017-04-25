‘It’s pure chaos’: Parents upset after another fight at Huguenot High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Parents are again reaching out to CBS 6 after cell phone video captured another school fight inside Huguenot High School.

Parents Eric and Kimberly Fleming said their daughter was attacked by a group of girls Friday afternoon and left the 17-year-old student with a busted eye.

"They kicked her in the face,” said Mrs. Fleming. “One of them came and punched her from the side. And then, the other two girls just started assaulting her as well."

The couple rushed to the school after their daughter called and said she was attacked while walking to her classroom.

"It's pure chaos,” said Mr. Fleming. “Nothing's happening. I don't see where -- if there are policy and procedures – I don't see where any of them are being followed.”

Mr. Fleming said that he didn't see a police car.

“So, when I asked in the office ‘where's the police officer,’ there was none there at the school,” he said. “So, I called 911."

Officers responded and took a report.

The two believe their daughter is being bullied and said they’re not getting much help from school leaders.

"It just really puts us in an awkward position because I have to protect my family....you know at the end of the day,” Mr. Fleming said.

"I shouldn't have to feel like I can't send her to school and her not being safe,” the teen’s mom said.

"And she shouldn't have to feel that way either,” the teen’s dad added.

A Richmond Public Schools spokesperson couldn't share any details, citing student privacy.

CBS 6 inquired how many security officers are at the school, but RPS would not share the details.

They said the expectation is that all students will conduct themselves appropriately and follow the Student Code of Responsible Ethics.

School board member Jonathan Young wants to change that policy, by requiring Huguenot High students to have student identification on them at all times.

"School is a very important place and if you have no intent of learning in the classroom instead of assaulting and beating up other kids,” Young said. “Then, we're going to stop addressing it with kid gloves."

Currently, students aren’t required to carry them.

So, school officials say there's no way to track them down in the building.

The Fleming family said they plan to take legal action against the school system because they don't want their daughter to end up becoming a statistic.

Right now, RPS is under investigation by the Federal Office for Civil Rights, over allegations that school system's disciplinary policies and practices unlawfully discriminate against African-American students and students with disabilities.