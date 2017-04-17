RPS under federal investigation for alleged discrimination
RICHMOND, Va. – The Federal Office for Civil Rights has opened an investigation into allegations that the Richmond Public Schools’ disciplinary policies and practices unlawfully discriminate against African-American students and students with disabilities.
The complainants, who first filed in August 2016, were notified April 12 that the office would open an investigation. The Legal Aid Justice Center and the ACLU of Virginia filed the official complaint on behalf of two individual students and the Richmond chapter of the NAACP.
The complaint alleges that during the 2014-15 school year, African-American students with disabilities were 12.91 times more likely than white students without disabilities to be short-term suspended, according to data provided by the Virginia Department of Education.
The lawsuit also references newer data which indicates “an astonishing number of students each school year and that troubling discipline disparities remain.”
According to Virginia Department of Education data, 4,680 students were suspended by RPS at least once during the 2015-16 school year.
African-American students made up nearly 75 percent of the student population but the lawsuit claims they account for 90.4 percent of students who were short-term suspended and 94.2 percent of students who were long-term suspended.
While students with disabilities made up 17.7 percent of the student population, they accounted for 29.8 percent of students who were short-term suspended and 37.4 percent of students who were long-term suspended, the lawsuit stated.
During the investigation, the federal office will collect and analyze information from the complainants, the RPS, and any other relevant sources.
The letter did not indicate how long an investigation would take, or when the results would be released.
Congressman A. Donald McEachin (Va.-04) called the suit a “positive first step.”
“I remain extremely concerned about the treatment of minority and special needs students throughout my district which is why I have requested a district-wide investigation into disparate treatment,” McEachin said.
RPS had not responded to a request for comment by time of publication. In August, when the suit was filed, RPS said they wish the issue had been brought to them in a more timely manner.
They said their code of conduct handbook has been revised to ensure fair and consistent disciplinary actions for all students.
The full statement released in 2016, by Richmond Public Schools:
“It is unfortunate that this complaint was not shared with the school district in a more timely manner to allow us the opportunity to demonstrate the efforts that have already taken place to address many of these concerns. Given that the trend of discipline data is a local and national issue, the school district continuously conducts reviews to ensure appropriate outcomes.
It is important to note that Richmond Public Schools is working diligently to ensure that all disciplinary actions are fair and consistent. The Student Code of Responsible Ethics (SCORE) Handbook was revised to move away from zero tolerance based discipline. As part of these guidelines, faculty and staff consider factors such as the nature/seriousness of the violation, the student’s age, the student’s previous disciplinary record, and any other relevant circumstances when determining the most appropriate disciplinary interventions/consequences. A tiered model of intervention was implemented to clearly define which disciplinary action can be taken based upon grade level and behavior.
Based on the filing of this complaint, we await contact from the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) and we will fully cooperate to provide any necessary information to facilitate the investigation. Our goal is to find disciplinary measures that balance safety and instruction, so we welcome any dialogue that promotes both equity and quality in the education of our students.”