× RPS under federal investigation for alleged discrimination

RICHMOND, Va. – The Federal Office for Civil Rights has opened an investigation into allegations that the Richmond Public Schools’ disciplinary policies and practices unlawfully discriminate against African-American students and students with disabilities.

The complainants, who first filed in August 2016, were notified April 12 that the office would open an investigation. The Legal Aid Justice Center and the ACLU of Virginia filed the official complaint on behalf of two individual students and the Richmond chapter of the NAACP.

The complaint alleges that during the 2014-15 school year, African-American students with disabilities were 12.91 times more likely than white students without disabilities to be short-term suspended, according to data provided by the Virginia Department of Education.

The lawsuit also references newer data which indicates “an astonishing number of students each school year and that troubling discipline disparities remain.”

According to Virginia Department of Education data, 4,680 students were suspended by RPS at least once during the 2015-16 school year.

African-American students made up nearly 75 percent of the student population but the lawsuit claims they account for 90.4 percent of students who were short-term suspended and 94.2 percent of students who were long-term suspended.

While students with disabilities made up 17.7 percent of the student population, they accounted for 29.8 percent of students who were short-term suspended and 37.4 percent of students who were long-term suspended, the lawsuit stated.

During the investigation, the federal office will collect and analyze information from the complainants, the RPS, and any other relevant sources.

The letter did not indicate how long an investigation would take, or when the results would be released.

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (Va.-04) called the suit a “positive first step.”

“I remain extremely concerned about the treatment of minority and special needs students throughout my district which is why I have requested a district-wide investigation into disparate treatment,” McEachin said.

RPS had not responded to a request for comment by time of publication. In August, when the suit was filed, RPS said they wish the issue had been brought to them in a more timely manner.

They said their code of conduct handbook has been revised to ensure fair and consistent disciplinary actions for all students.

The full statement released in 2016, by Richmond Public Schools: