× Atlanta men arrested for murdering Henrico man outside town home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two men were arrested and charged with murder in connection to a fatal January 18 shooting at Dominion Townes, a town home community in eastern Henrico off Creighton Road and N. Laburnum Ave.

Antonio Tyrone Johnson, 24, and Santonio Rodrigus Brown, 24, both of Atlanta, Georgia are in custody at Henrico County jail.

“Johnson was indicted by the grand jury for 1st degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon,” a Henrico Police spokesman said. “Brown has been charged with first degree murder.”

The shooting victim was identified as Lamont Cornelius Baldwin, 36, of Henrico.

Police did not release information about the motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.