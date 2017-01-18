Man found dead in Henrico with ‘obvious signs of trauma’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Henrico Police have launched a death investigation after a man was found with dead with "obvious signs of trauma" at an eastern Henrico town home community.

Investigators say they received a call around 8:30 p.m. for a man down in the 1200 block Dominion Towne Circle, off Creighton Road and N. Laburnum Ave.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male dead with obvious signs of trauma to his body.

CBS 6 reporter Chelsea Rarrick spoke with a neighbor off camera who said his wife heard gunshots and called police.

Rarrick also said someone at the scene shouted "where is my daddy" while crying.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.