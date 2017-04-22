× Richmond Public Schools: Dana Bedden to step down as superintendent in June

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools has announced that Dr. Dana Bedden’s term as division superintendent will come to an end this summer.

The School Board and Dr. Bedden came to a mutual agreement that his tenure will end on June 30 and the parties are working to negotiate the specific terms of the separation.

The announcement comes after School Board members hosted a closed session Friday night to discuss Bedden’s future as superintendent.

The School Board released this statement on the decision:

The School Board thanks Dr. Bedden for his contributions to our school division and appreciates his service during the past three and a half years to our students, parents, staff and administration. We wish Dr. Bedden well. The School Board remains committed to creating the best environment for students to learn, thrive and grow. It is our intent to immediately seek new leadership that shares our vision.

The School Board will outline a superintendent search process in the coming weeks and appoint an interim superintendent to take the helm starting on July 1.