Closed meeting held to discuss future of RPS Superintendent: sources

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond school leaders held a closed meeting Friday night to discuss the future of Superintendent Dr. Dana Bedden, several high-ranking sources tell CBS 6.

The school board went into a private session at 6:23 p.m. The meeting lasted more than three hours, according to Shelby Brown, who was at City Hall during the session.

When officials reopened the room to the public, Brown asked Richmond School Board Chair Dawn Page if the closed session was about Dr. Bedden's future.

She said she was unable to talk about the “personnel matter” that they discussed.

Page said Dr. Bedden is still employed with the city as superintendent. When asked if Bedden would be the superintendent a week from now, Page replied "I'm not privy to discuss anything further," after a long pause.

Brown asked Page about the speculation surrounding Bedden’s future and the possibility that the meeting was to discuss a severance package.

“I can’t control want people say in the public,” she replied.

She went on to say the media will receive a response about the personnel matter at the appropriate time.

Dr. Bedden, who we're told still has a year on his contract, was not present at Friday night's meeting. He took over the school district in January 2014.

