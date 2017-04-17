Kroger testing home grocery delivery in Chesterfield, Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kroger is getting into the home grocery delivery game. One of the Richmond-area's largest grocers is now testing home grocery delivery from the Carytown Kroger in Richmond and Stonebridge Kroger in Midlothian.

Kroger is also testing home grocery delivery in Dallas.

Here's how it works

Home grocery delivery is part of ClickList, Kroger's online grocery program.

"Customers who designate Carytown or Stonebridge as their home store when ordering online through the ClickList platform will be greeted with the option to choose delivery," a Kroger spokesperson said. "From there, the customer creates their shopping list, selects a delivery time and then places an order. Once an order is placed, a Kroger store associate sets up the delivery."

Important details

There is a $11.95 service charge

Online payment is required

You cannot order more than three days in advance

You must be home to accept groceries

Pharmacy prescriptions and alcohol cannot be delivered

After testing is over, Kroger will decide whether or not to expand delivery in Richmond.

"It’s our hope that Richmond will embrace the service and we can plan a full rollout for home delivery and online pay in the near future," Jason Talerico, e-commerce specialist with Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said.

A June 2016 survey by trade publication Food World indicated Kroger ranked number two, just behind Walmart, in Richmond in terms of grocery store market share.

In the year since the survey, MARTIN's -- the third-ranked store in the Richmond area -- closed many Central Virginia locations.

Most of those MARTIN's stores will reopen as Publix.