3 remaining Martin’s stores purchased by Publix set to close in July

RICHMOND, Va. – The three remaining Martin’s stores purchased by Publix Super Markets are set to close in July ahead of the remodeling process for the stores.

Employees and staff at the three Richmond stores have been informed that the Martin’s stores located at 3522 West Cary Street, 7035 Three Chopt Road and 9645 West Broad Street will close on Monday, July 10, 2017.

“Our concern, first and foremost, is treating associates fairly and with respect and keeping them well-informed. That’s why we are informing our associates first and giving them plenty of notice prior to the sale and transition,” said Martin’s Public and Community Relation Manager Samantha Krepps.

The store closures are the last of the 10 local Martin’s stores purchased by Publix. The remaining seven stores are already closed for remodeling and redeveloping.

Publix Public and Community Relation Manager Kim Reynolds confirmed their first Richmond-area Publix grocery store will open this summer. An official date and location has not been confirmed at this time.

Here are the 10 Richmond-area Martin’s grocery stores purchase by Publix:

Publix 6421 Martin’s 3460 Pump Road Richmond VA 23233

Publix 6429 Martin’s 3522 West Cary Street Richmond VA 23221

Publix 6433 Martin’s 10250 Staples Mill Road Glen Allen VA 23060

Publix 6434 Martin’s 2250 John Rolfe Parkway Richmond VA 23233

Publix 6435 Martin’s 10150 Brook Road Glen Allen VA 23059

Publix 6438 Martin’s 13700 Hull Street Road Midlothian VA 23112

Publix 6439 Martin’s 7035 Three Chopt Road Richmond VA 23226

Publix 6494 Martin’s 3107 Boulevard Suite 15 Colonial Heights VA 23834

Publix 6498 Martin’s 9645 West Broad Street Glen Allen VA 23060

Publix 6499 Martin’s 4591 South Laburnum Ave. Richmond VA 23231

In addition, the Martin’s location at Oxbridge Square Shopping Center, 10001 Hull Street Rd in Chesterfield County will close on Friday, June 30 as the lease is expiring on the property.

This location wasn’t not a part of the Publix deal.

In February, Publix also announced a new location in Mechanicsville, making this the grocer’s 12th planned store in the area.

The Publix at Brandy Creek Commons will be located at the southwest corner of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Brandy Creek Road.