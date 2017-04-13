Highland Springs student killed in Henrico crash overnight

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Highland Spring High School student was killed Thursday morning in a fatal car accident on Darbytown Road, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

Those sources said the victim is a 14-year-old girl who was a passenger inside the vehicle. Police have not identified the teen at this time.

Investigators say the crash happened around 4:00 Thursday morning. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Sources tell CBS 6 the driver of the vehicle was an adult and the remaining five passengers were all juveniles. Sources also said the car was occupied by a family of five and a family friend. The teen victim was the family friend.

The 14-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt, according to Crime Insider sources. The five other passengers were all transported to the hospital with injuries. There is no word on their condition at this time.

The crash shut down Darbytown Road between Strath and Monahan Road for several hours.

This is a developing story.