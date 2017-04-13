Henrico County road shut down following fatal crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va - Police shut down Darbytown Rd Thursday morning following a fatal car accident.

Officials say 5 people were taken to the hospital around 4:00 a.m. One person was killed, but it's unclear if that person was one of the 5 transported to the hospital with injuries.

HENRICO FATAL CRASH: Darbytown Road is closed while the crash team investigate fatal crash. Police told us 5... https://t.co/kEQIM5TsLr — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) April 13, 2017

Authorities closed Darbytown Rd between Strath Rd and Monahan Rd. They recommend taking Monahan Rd when traveling west on Darbytown and using Strath Rd when traveling east on Darbytown Rd.

The cause of the crash is still unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Submit a news tip here.