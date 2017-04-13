‘She was my everything’ Henrico mom says of teen daughter killed in crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — It’s the simple things in life, that some take for granted.

A devastated Henrico mom told us Thursday how she will miss her daughter climbing in bed, her little girl’s infectious smile and her dreams of making her mom and dad proud.

“That was our baby,” said Latarsha White. “She was our only child.”

Mom says Dajanae White will always be remembered by her dimples.

Hundreds of yards from flashing lights, and around the curve on Darbytown Road in eastern Henrico, 14-year-old Dajanae White died early Thursday morning.

Investigators say the crash happened around 4:00 a.m. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

“The car flipped 10 times, said White with tears rolling down her face. “She was ejected from the car. Wear your seatbelts, y’all. That’s all I got to say.”

Police sources tell us Dajanae was not wearing a seatbelt. She was sitting in the back seat of the car with at least three children.

Dajanae, a Highland Spring High School student, was the only one killed.

“She was an awesome child,” her mother said through tears. “She never gave me problems. She was my protector when I cried. She was my everything.”

A mother’s world was rocked by the tragic news and White says Dajanae’s father is also heartbroken. She said he and his daughter were very close.

She was the only child on both sides of their families.

Mom says Dajanae had big dreams: “My baby wanted to be a doctor,” she said.

She was a young girl who touched a lot of lives in just 14 years, and many of them were gathering outside her apartment Thursday afternoon as the news spread.

Now her mom is looking within for strength to get through a life-changing tragedy. “God takes the best and my daughter was damn sure the best,” said White. “I know that.”

Sources say others injured in the accident are recovering at VCU Medical Center.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 police will consult with the Commonwealth’s Attorney to see if charges are necessary.