Gubernatorial candidate Frank Wagner shares his vision for Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — In just about seven months, Virginians will elect the next governor of the Commonwealth.

There are currently three men running for the republican nomination, and two on the democratic side.

One of those candidates, State Senator Frank Wagner (7th district, Virginia Beach), joined CBS 6 News Wednesday to speak with Bill Fitzgerald.

Wagner served in the Unites States Navy and is the co-owner of Davis Boatworks. The business owner said one of his main focuses will be creating jobs for struggling Virginians.

The other candidates on the Republican side include Ed Gillespie, former Chairman of the Republican National Committee and Corey Stewart, Chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

The Democratic candidates include Lieutenant Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam, and former U.S. Representative Tom Perriello.

All the candidates have been invited on the CBS 6 News at 7:00.