Gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello shares his vision for Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — In just about eight months, Virginians will elect the next governor of the Commonwealth.

There are currently four men running for the republican nomination, and two on the democratic side.

Those candidates include; Ed Gillespie, former Chairman of the Republican National Committee, businessman Denver Riggleman, Corey Stewart, Chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, State Senator Frank Wagner, Lieutenant Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam, and former U.S. Representative Tom Perriello.

All have been invited on the CBS 6 News at 7:00 to speak with Bill Fitzgerald.

The first candidate to join us was former congressman Tom Perriello.

Perriello, a Democrat, represented Virginia’s 5th district in Congress from 2009 – 2011. He also served in the Obama administration as the Special Envoy to the Great Lakes region of Africa.