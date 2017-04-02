Friend arrested after shooting victim left outside ER dies

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have made an arrest after a man suffering from a gunshot wound was left outside Chippenham Hospital’s emergency room Saturday afternoon.

The victim was later identified as 22-year-old Nygel E. Williams of the 400 block of Vevadel Drive.

Officials said Williams was shot at 3:30 p.m. while visiting his “good friend,” 22-year-old Darell N. Meredith of the 5000 block of Nutmeg Circle.

“Meredith and several other friends transported Williams to Chippenham Hospital in a private vehicle,” Richmond Police spokesperson Gene Lepley said. “Within minutes of arriving at the hospital, Williams was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the chest.”

Williams’ death resulted from the “careless handling of a firearm by Meredith,” according to detectives.

As a result, Meredith was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter.

37.510278 -77.499126