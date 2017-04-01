× Shooting victim dies after being dropped off at Chippenham Hospital

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police have launched a death investigation after a man’s body was dumped outside Chippenham Hospital Saturday afternoon.

Police say just after 3:30 p.m. a man who had been shot was left outside the hospital’s emergency room.

The victim was pronounced dead inside the emergency room. Police said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said they are investigating where he was shot and who dropped him off. There is no word on any suspects at this time.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.