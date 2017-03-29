Man discovered cars broken into, hours after setting up security camera

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Only eight hours after setting up a security camera outside his Chesterfield County home, Andrew Graham discovered a suspect rummaging through the vehicles in his driveway.

“It’s a little unnerving to hear it happen and more when it actually happens and you,” Andrew Graham said just one day after the incident.

Graham said it’s very rare for him to leave their vehicles unlocked, but the one night they did, criminals struck.

The cars were parked in Graham’s Woodsong Dr. driveway in Chesterfield’s Lake Genito neighborhood.

Luckily, everything was caught on camera.

The video came from a Nest home security camera that Graham bought after hearing from neighbors about crime in the area.

Guns, jewelry, and cash are just some of the items thieves stole from more than 20 vehicles since last week in Chesterfield.

“Some of the neighbors had posted on that Next Door group that they had their cars broken into,” Graham said.

He installed the camera Monday night. It was just in time to catch what happened next.

“Sure enough at 3:45 you see the guy walking through our driveway and poking his head in our cars rummaging through seeing if he could find anything,” Graham said.

The man only hit the unlocked cars before walking off without anything. Later Tuesday morning, Graham got a call from his wife about what happened.

He went back and checked the time stamps and motion alerts from the camera. It recorded the whole thing.

“I was pretty shocked and pretty happy I got the camera that day,” Graham said. “I was blown away that eight hours later someone was rummaging through my car.”

Police said in many of these cases the victims left their cars unlocked.

They are reminding residents to lock their doors and be sure to contact police if they notice anything suspicious in your neighborhood.

If you have any information about these break-ins that could help police, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.