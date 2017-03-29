Lock your door! Neighbor warns after seeing Chesterfield security video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are searching for a man seen entering vehicles parked in Chesterfield's Lake Genito neighborhood.

Andrew Graham set up a security camera outside of his Woodsong Drive home on Monday night.

"Eight hours later, at 3:46 a.m., it records this individual rummaging through our vehicles," Graham said. "It is very rare for us to leave our vehicles unlocked, and the one night we did, we got hit."

While nothing was taken, Graham called the experience a good reminder to lock your doors.

"He hit several cars in the neighborhood," Graham said.

If you have any information about these break-ins that could help police, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Earlier this week, Crime Insider Jon Burkett reported three cars were stolen and at least 12 vehicles were broke into in Chesterfield's Surrywood neighborhood over the weekend.

Neighbors told Burkett that -- for the most part --- the vehicles' doors were left unlocked.