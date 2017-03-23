Man accused of scamming elderly arrested after viewer tip

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – The man accused of ripping off the elderly after failing to complete construction work has been arrested, according to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office.

Carl James Hunt was arrested Thursday after a tip from a CBS 6 viewer.

CBS 6 interviewed an elderly man who said Hunt owed him $500 for failing to complete floor and door repairs.

“I called him, called him, called, him,” said William Gilliam. “He never responded.”

Dinwiddie investigators said Gilliam was not Hunt’s only victim.

After the investigation aired Wednesday, investigators said a CBS 6 viewer called the Sheriff’s Office and told them they could find Hunt at an address in Petersburg.

When deputies arrived at the home they located the Hunt’s car and arrested him without incident.

Investigators said they were having difficulties locating him because he used fake addresses.

Hunt is now being held at Meherrin River Regional Jail on felony construction fraud charges.