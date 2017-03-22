Man accused of scamming the elderly in construction fraud scheme

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say is going around town scamming the elderly out of their money with a promise to complete construction work.

William Gilliam needed some repairs done to the floor inside his Dinwiddie County home this past September.

Gilliam said the floor had sunk in and wasn’t level. His daughter told him about Carl James Hunt who could possibly do the repairs.

“He came over and looked at the house inside, then he looked underneath the house and said oh yeah, I can fix that,” said Gilliam.

Gilliam paid hunt $700 for the work, but said he ended up making the damage worse and even messed up his doors.

Gilliam said he asked for his money back, but only got $200.

Carl Hunt left, and that was the last Gilliam has seen or heard from him.

“I called him, called him, called, him,” said Gilliam. “He never responded.”

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s office said Gilliam is not the only victim of Carl Hunt’s scam.

They’re asking the public for help in tracking him down.

Hunt is wanted on felony construction fraud charges, and not having a business license.

Officials haven’t been able to find him because they said Hunt is using fake addresses.

“He’s preying on the elderly, taking advantage of them” said Investigator Floyd Crowder. “He’s basically taking their monthly income, they can’t survive without that means.”

Gilliam is now out $500 and hopes authorities find Carl Hunt soon.

“If he did it to me, he’ll do it to someone else,” said Gilliam.

If you have any information on where Carl Hunt is call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212