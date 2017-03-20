Compassionate teen Caleb Moon killed in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Caleb Moon (Martin) was remembered as a spiritual man who had a strong belief in karma.

Caleb, 19, was killed earlier this month when his truck crossed the median on Iron Bridge Road, left the road, struck a tree and then a traffic pole, Chesterfield Police said. The cause of this crash was under investigation.

“Caleb was always a happy child and had a great childhood. He was born with a brilliant mind and an incredible insight,” his older brother Zack said.

After graduating from Meadowbrook High School, Caleb moved to Texas to live with Zack.

“Caleb had a very kind soul and would gladly give the clothes off his back to somebody in need,” Zack recalled. “Throughout high school he would frequently have friends, and even friend’s parents live with him. He would never turn down somebody in need. Caleb’s source of purpose and happiness came from helping others.”

“I am so proud of the young man Caleb had become,” his mother Jeri said. “He was so very kind, compassionate and if he had it to give, he would give it. He loved being there for his friends, he would tell me that he had to go help, (put your name here), because they needed him, and he gave his word, and he kept his word.”

Friends and family said Caleb played saxophone and loved to dance.

“Caleb, was the best of crazy. He knew it and didn’t care, in fact he was proud of it,” friend Jayell Rogers said. “Caleb [was] always himself. [He] never changed for anyone, true to his ways and to his strong thoughts.”

Caleb’s family set-up a GoFundMe page to help cover costs associated with his unexpected passing.