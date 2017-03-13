Chesterfield driver, 19, killed in Saturday night crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield driver killed in a weekend crash was identified as 19-year-old Caleb E. Martin.
Martin’s truck crossed the median on Iron Bridge Road Saturday night, left the road, struck a tree and then a traffic pole, police said.
The investigation into what caused Martin to lose control of his truck remained on-going.
The crash was reported at 10:10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Iron Bridge Road and Irongate Drive.
Witnesses or friends of Martin who wished to share them memories can email the newsroom.
37.429029 -77.492332