Storm knocks out power to over 46,000 in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 46,000 customers in Central Virginia were without power Tuesday morning, according to Dominion Virginia Power, as a powerful winter storm rolled through the Commonwealth and moved up the East Coast.

As of 7 a.m. the most outages were in Henrico County (17,175), Hanover County (40,607), Chesterfield County (12,919), and the City of Richmond (7,221).

Additionally, more than 5,600 customers in the Northern Neck were in the dark, according to the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

Dominion Virginia Power also reported more than 7,000 customers in northern Virginia were without power.

Click here for county-by-county storm details.

Do you have a storm damage photo or video to share? Click here to send it WTVR.com and CBS 6 News.

Lights out at intersection of Turner Rd. & Walmsley Blvd. in Chesterfield. Officer is directing traffic. Several business also w/o power. pic.twitter.com/cy5lL40qNt — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) March 14, 2017

How to report power outages

To report an outage to Dominion, call 1-866-DOM-HELP. Also follow on Twitter and Facebook.

To report an outage with the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, call 1-800-552-3904.

Click here for current outages from Dominion Virginia Power.

Click here for current outages from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative

