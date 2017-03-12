Coastal storm: when, where and how much

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The ingredients are coming together for a major coastal storm late Monday into Tuesday. Energy will be approaching from the Ohio Valley at the same time as an area of low pressure tracks up the southeast and Mid-Atlantic coast.

Monday will start off dry, but clouds will increase during the day and some precipitation is possible by evening. Air temperatures will be well above freezing, so the initial precipitation will be in the form of showers. Colder air will turn the rain to a wintry mix during the late evening. This will be for a brief period for Richmond. Areas far southeast may stay completely all rain. Farther north and west, the mix will last longer and turn to snow.

Warmer air will flood in from the east and southeast late Monday evening, and much of central and eastern Virginia will experience rain, which will turn heavy in the late evening and overnight. Rain will push a bit west of Interstate 95, but a wintry mix or snow will continue for far northern and northwestern Virginia.

The main area of low pressure will track northeast of our area Tuesday morning, taking the steadier precipitation with it. Colder air will wrap around the storm, and this will move the rain/snow transition line to the east and southeast.

Much of the precipitation will taper off by late morning, but some scattered rain or snow showers will be possible in the afternoon.



COUNTY-BY-COUNTY:

Far southeastern Virginia will experience mainly rain. Temperatures will be too warm for anything to accumulate in most locations.

Parts of the Northern Neck back to Richmond and points southwest will see a lot of rain, but there will be some wintry mix and snow in there as well. Accumulations would be fairly light if the air and ground get cold enough. A coating to an inch is possible in some locations, but air temperatures will allow anything that does stick to melt by later Tuesday.

Areas well north and northwest of Richmond may see some rain, but there will be longer periods of a wintry mix or snow. Forecast-wise, this is the most difficult section of our viewing area, since the rain/mix/snow lines will be moving back and forth through this zone during the entire storm. Potential accumulations are 1-4", with 1-2" more likely on the southeastern side of the band, and 3-4" more likely on the northern and northwestern edge.

Far northern and northwestern Virginia will see the most amount of cold air, so the primary precipitation will be snow, but some sleet could mix in. Many locations in this zone will see at least 3" of snow, but there is the potential for over 6", especially across far northern areas.

This is just one computer model's version of potential snow. Don't take these numbers as exact, but notice the general trend of how the moderate to heavier totals are farther north and northwest.

Please keep in mind that the ingredients for this storm are still a great distance away, and a shift in track of 50-100 miles will mean the rain/snow line will move farther east or west. We will continue to refine the forecast as the storm system develops and approaches.

Colder air will be around on Wednesday with highs in the 30s along with gusty winds and wind chills in the 20s. Some flurries or some scattered snow showers will be possible.

