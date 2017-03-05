Vigil planned for Varina High student killed near church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A vigil planned for Monday evening will honor a Varina High School senior found shot to death last week.

Detectives said 18-year-old Kevonte Sessoms was shot and killed Thursday night near the intersection of Westover Avenue and Futura Avenue across from a church.

"Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from obvious signs of trauma," a Henrico Police spokesman said. "The male victim was transported to VCU Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries."

Police have not yet released information about a shooting suspect, nor a motive.

"He had a very goofy and outgoing personality, definitely an ideal class clown," friend and former classmate Jamie Wagner said. "He had so many friends not just from Varina, but from schools all over the county. Overall great kid, terrible loss."

Friends said he was well known within the community.

"He always had a great heart and a great mind, and wanted to go far in life," said one classmate.

The vigil, which is slated to begin at 6 p.m., will take place at the corner of Westover and Futura Avenue.

People are asked to bring candles and green, blue or white balloons.