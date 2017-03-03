× High school student killed in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A high school student was killed Thursday night in Henrico.

“Students and families may notice an increased police presence at Varina High School [Friday] morning,” Henrico Schools spokesman Andy Jenks said. “This is because of an unfortunate incident that took place last night involving a student. While we’re not immediately able to share full details because we’re waiting for family members to be notified, we do have additional support personnel on hand for any students or staff who need someone to talk to.”

Henrico Police confirmed a person was shot and killed near the intersection of Westover Avenue and Futura Avenue at about 10:54 p.m. Thursday.

“Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from obvious signs of trauma,” a Henrico Police spokesman said. “The male victim was transported to VCU Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Police have not yet released information about a shooting suspect, nor a motive.

The shooting victim’s name will be released once his family has been properly notified.

This is a developing story.