Beloved Monacan security guard dies unexpectedly

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Monacan High School community is in mourning again.

Longtime school security Doug Waters died unexpectedly Wednesday morning.

Waters worked at the Chesterfield high school for 19 years.

“His presence was felt in our hallways, during lunches, and he could always be seen on the bus ramp morning and afternoon,” principal William Broyles said in a message to the school community. “We have student support services available for those who need assistance and will have these supports as long as necessary.”

Mr. Waters’ cause of death was not made public.

“Please also keep the Waters family in your thoughts,” principal Broyles said.

CBS 6 traffic reporter and Monacan graduate Raymond Hawkes recalled his interactions with Mr. Waters fondly.

“He was an awesome guy. He always had a story to tell and always greeted you with a smile,” Hawkes recalled. “When I was there and whenever I went back to Monacan he one of the first people I wanted to see. He loved Monacan with all of his heart and always supported students during school and after school hours. As the Monacan family says ‘Once a chief, always a chief!'”

When Mr. Waters passed away, the Monacan community was already in mourning.

Monacan student Henry Revere was killed in a crash Sunday on James River Drive in Prince George.

This post will be updated once funeral arrangements are made public.