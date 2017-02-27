Monacan student Henry Revere killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield teenager was killed when his car collided with a tractor trailer along the 19940 block James River Drive in Prince George.

The crash was reported at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

"A car was traveling west when he ran off the road, over corrected, came back across the road, and was broadsided by the tractor trailer headed east," a police spokesman said. "First responders identified the victim through some person affects as a 17-year-old Chesterfield resident."

While police have not yet released the teenage driver's name, students at Monacan High School have been notified classmate Henry Revere was killed in a weekend crash.

Revere was a junior at Monacan and played high school soccer, according to Monacan Athletic Boosters.

"Alcohol is NOT believed to be a factor in the crash," police said. "Officers are working to determine what caused the teen to lose control."

The truck involved in the crash was hauling 155 pigs. Some of the animals had to be euthanized after the crash.