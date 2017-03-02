Sole witness to Northside killing dies suddenly

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are convinced that someone in a Northside community has the information they need to solve the murder of Karon Williams earlier this year.

Now the case is back to square one because the only living witness, died suddenly this week.

Interviewed just after her cousin’s murder, Lowery Baltrip said she was inside the Cliff Avenue home January 15, when Williams, 57, was shot to death.

“Whoever was trying to kick the door in, didn’t succeed,” Baltrip said then. “So then they shot through the window.”

In an unexpected twist, Baltrip is now dead and police are back to square one.

“Miss Baltrip is no longer with us, she died of natural causes and she was my sole eyewitness,” said Detective Joseph Fultz.

He and his partner, Detective Kevin Hughes, have circled Cliff Avenue in search of answers.

One thing is for certain, according to Fultz. “She was not the intended target,” he said. Police say Williams, a cancer survivor, should still be here. “This was not the intended address,” Fultz added.

Detectives believe whoever shot her, went to the wrong house.

“Of the very little information we received, we believe it was meant for next door, but that’s about it,” Fultz said.

Police believe someone in the Northside community has crucial information they need to share. Detectives say they will keep at it until the killer is off the streets.

“Whoever hears the sound of my voice, pick the phone up,” Fultz said. “Tell us what happened here. If it’s an accident, then we want to sort this out. It’s not right, Ms. Williams’ family is suffering.”

And as tragic as Williams’ story is, detectives say it could’ve been worse.

Another shot was fired that same morning through her neighbor’s window. He had left for work about a half an hour earlier, telling detectives the bullet went through a window, into a room where his kids would normally be asleep.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Joseph Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.