Mom killed by bullet fired through window: ‘I feel lost without mama’

RICHMOND, Va. — Karon Williams was surviving the cancer that had robbed her of her health and strength. It was a random bullet fired into the window of her Cliff Avenue home early Sunday morning that claimed the life of the 57-year-old mother, community member, and friend.

“I don’t understand why someone would do that and take my mama,” her son Brandon Baugh said Tuesday. “Ya’ll took my whole heart away from me. I just feel lost without my mama.”

Karon, who lived in the north Richmond home with her cousin Lowery Baltrip, heard banging on the door before sunrise Sunday. She got out of bed to investigate and then returned to her bedroom.

It was then she told Lowery she was bleeding.

“When I got to her bedroom, there was a big puddle of blood on the floor and the blood led to the bed. She was there crunched up in the fetus [sic] position,” Lowery recalled. “Whoever was trying to kick the backdoor in… shot through the window. The bullet caught her in the abdomen.”

“This was a senseless act. An innocent woman was taken from her family for no reason,” Richmond Police Detective Joseph Fultz said.

Brandon and Lowery called Karon a kind, peaceful woman. A woman who was well-known in the neighborhood. She helped children with schoolwork and neighbors pick-up around their homes.

She could often be seen walking her two dogs.

“She was a good woman, a caring woman,” Brandon said. “My mama didn’t mess with nobody. Everybody knows she was a good, kind woman.”

Cousin Lowery said Karon would best known for her “kindness, her big heart, and her smile.”

Both Brandon and Lowery urged the person who shot Karon to turn themselves in to police.

“We need the community’s help to bring closure to Ms. Williams’ family and get this dangerous individual off of the street,” Detective Fultz added.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Fultz at 804-646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.