Police make arrest in Petersburg double shooting

PETERBSURG, Va. – Police have arrested a man in connection to a double shooting in Petersburg Sunday evening that sent two people to the hospital.

Trevean Morton, 22, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in Petersburg Wednesday just before 5:00 p.m.

Police have not released his charges at this time.

Police said they responded to a shooting call in the 1100 block of Rome Street.

Witnesses tell CBS 6 more than a dozen shots were fired around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Those witnesses reported hearing two volleys of shots. The first round was about four or five shots followed by at least eight to ten shots, according to multiple witness.

Police said a man and women inside of a car were struck one time each. A 34-year-old woman was shot once in the neck as she sat in her vehicle.

A 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg as he fled from the same vehicle.

Police said both victims were released from the hospital later that evening.

If you have any addition information that could help police, call Crime Solvers at 804-732-4222.