Witnesses heard 2 volleys of shots in Petersburg double shooting

PETERBSURG, Va. – Police are investigating a double shooting in Petersburg Sunday evening that sent two people to the hospital.

It all started when police were called to the 1100 block of Rome Street.

That is where witnesses said more than a dozen shots were fired around 5 p.m.

Those witnesses reported hearing two volleys of shots. The first round was about four or five shots followed by at least eight to ten shots, according to multiple witness.

It is unclear exactly where the shooting happened, but there was heavy police activity around a white car parked along the block.

Multiple shell casings were also spotted on the ground.

Police said the victims were were conscious and responsive as they were transported to an area hospital. However, there has been no word yet on their condition.

There has been no word yet about a possible suspect or suspects.

If you have information that could help police, call Crime Solvers at 804-732-4222.

