Police ID man and woman killed in Henrico murder-suicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified the man and woman killed Thursday afternoon in a murder-suicide inside a West End home.

The male victim has been identified as 63-year-old Garland Lee Elgin, of Henrico. The woman involved has been identified as 30-year-old Kimberlee Anne Wood, also of Henrico.

Police say it appears Wood killed Elgin, before killing herself.

Investigators have not released a motive or how the two knew each other at this time.

Thursday, friends of the Elgin told CBS 6 the two were friends, but called their relationship “tumultuous.”

The bodies were found at a home located along the 5400 block of Westbourne Drive, near Libbie Avenue and West Broad Street.

Police said someone who was visiting a resident of the home discovered the bodies and called police around 2:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered two bodies with obvious signs of trauma.

Detectives say they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

