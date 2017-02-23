Man killed in murder-suicide inside Henrico home, says Crime Insider sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A death investigation is underway after two bodies with obvious signs of trauma were found inside a home in Henrico's West End Thursday afternoon.

Police have classified the death as "suspicious," and say they are not looking for a suspect at this time.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett that the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide. Police have not yet confirmed that Crime Insider source information.

Those sources say it appears a woman killed the 62-year-old male victim, before killing herself.

CBS 6 spoke with close friends of the male victim. They confirmed the man was 62-year-old and the woman found dead was in her 30’s.

The friends went on to say the woman did not live at the residence and was friends with the 62-year-old victim. They called their relationship “tumultuous.”

Police have not released the identity of the man and woman at this time.

The bodies were found at a home located along the 5400 block of Westbourne Drive, near Libbie Avenue and West Broad Street.

Police said someone who was visiting a resident of the home discovered the bodies and called police around 2:50 p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered two bodies with obvious signs of trauma.

While police are not looking for any suspects, one neighbor said that news doesn’t ease her mind.

“Still concerned, because that meant that something in that house transpired that did not work out for two people,” said Davora Hudson. “So, even though we might not be looking for a killer that’s on the loose, I’m still upset that it happened.

This is a developing story.