Man arrested for threatening to bomb Chesterfield courthouse

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 26-year-old man has been jailed for allegedly threatening to blow up the Chesterfield County courthouse earlier this week.

Deputies with the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Starnes, of the 11000 block of Kentshire Lane, Friday and he was charged with threatening to bomb or burn an establishment.

Starnes is accused of phoning in a bomb threat to the courthouse Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. Security locked down the building to investigate, but a search found nothing suspicious. As a result, the courthouse reopened at about 12:50 p.m.

Officials said Starnes faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the Class 5 Felony.

Starnes, who is being held without bond in the Chesterfield County Jail, is slated to appear in court on April 11 at 8:30 a.m.

37.384938 -77.513394