× Bomb threat locks down Chesterfield Courthouse

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A criminal investigation is underway to determine who phoned in a bomb threat to Chesterfield County Courts on Courthouse Road.

The threat was received at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday, according a spokesperson at the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office.

Security immediately locked down the building to investigate the threat.

A search of the building found nothing suspicious.

The courthouse reopened at about 12:50 pm.