Bomb threat locks down Chesterfield Courthouse
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A criminal investigation is underway to determine who phoned in a bomb threat to Chesterfield County Courts on Courthouse Road.
The threat was received at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday, according a spokesperson at the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office.
Security immediately locked down the building to investigate the threat.
A search of the building found nothing suspicious.
The courthouse reopened at about 12:50 pm.
37.384938 -77.513394