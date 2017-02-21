Stoney aide convicted of embezzlement and sent threatening texts, resigns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The man who was convicted of embezzling nearly $240,000 and violating his probation by sending threatening text messages, has resigned from his position as executive assistant to Mayor Levar Stoney.

Press secretary, Jim Nolan, confirmed Mayor Stoney has accepted Steven Hammond Jr.'s resignation.

This comes after news Tuesday that he violated his probation and threatened the mother of his children.

Hammond was convicted of embezzling $239,000 from the Virginia ABC was also found guilty of violating the terms his probation last year for sending threatening text messages to the mother of his children.

Court documents show the woman secured an emergency protection order against Hammond after he sent threatening messages and called her phone a total of 42 times over the course of 35 to 40 minutes.

The woman said Hammond was angry because he was not able to reach her and speak to their daughters.

In one message Hammond stated “I’m on my way to your home,” and in another he said "the next time I see you, I'm going to punch you in your f****** face."

Court documents show the woman was concerned about what Hammond was capable of doing after he picked up their daughter from day care without her permission.

Hammond pleaded guilty to the violation in February of 2016.

CBS 6 reached out to Mayor Stoney’s office and press secretary, Jim Nolan released a statement that read:

"The Mayor did not know about this past incident, and he is incredibly disappointed. There is never an excuse, no matter the circumstances, for threatening violence," said Nolan.

This comes after Mayor Levar Stoney defended hiring Hammond Monday evening saying he “believes in second chances.”

"When I ran for office, and my time in public service, I’ve always talked about second chances and redemption, and I still stand today as a firm believer in second chances and redemption," Stoney said.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District court, Steven Hammond Jr. admitted to stealing from an ABC program that receives federal funds.

Hammond worked for the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control as an Education Coordinator for its Youth Alcohol Drug Abuse Prevention Program or YADAPP.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring told CBS 6 reporter Shelby Brown back in 2015, "he would arrange for others who were not providing any education services but getting checks written to them allegedly for education outreach programs but a portion of the money would go back to him."

At the time, Herring called this "a simple case of greed by someone who abused the public trust for his own benefit."

Facing up to 10 years behind bars, Hammond received no prison time.

He was sentenced to serve 240 hours of community service and three years of probation. He was also ordered to pay back the money he stole.

Hammond pays $150 per month toward the $239,000 he owes.

