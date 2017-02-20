× Mayor Stoney hires executive assistant convicted of embezzling $239,000

RICHMOND, Va. — The man convicted of embezzling more than $239,000 from the Virginia ABC in 2015 is now working as Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s Executive Assistant.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District court, Steven Hammond Jr. admitted to stealing from an ABC program that receives federal funds.

Hammond worked for the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control as an Education Coordinator for its Youth Alcohol Drug Abuse Prevention Program or YADAPP.

Hammond was sentenced to serve 240 hours of community service and three years of probation. He was also ordered to pay back the money he stole.

CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit talked to Mayor Stoney about his decision to hire Hammond.

He said he’s a big believer in “second chances,” and that Hammond is not working with money.

She also talked to Tyrone Nelson, a pastor on the Henrico Board of Supervisors, who is a longtime supporter of Hammond and said he deserves this opportunity.

Hear from Mayor Stoney and Pastor Tyrone Nelson on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.