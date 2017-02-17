Gunman in double-murder suicide had criminal past

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The man Richmond police said shot and killed two women before turning the gun on himself at the Oliver Crossing apartments in Mosby Court this week had a criminal past.

Walter Gaines III was convicted of several felonies, including robbery and use of a firearm in 2013. A judge sentenced Gaines to 10 years behind bars with 8 years suspended.

Then in 2015 Gaines was nabbed for robbing a gas station and on a probation charge. He was sentenced to 8 years with 7 years and 8 months suspended.

Police believe Gaines fatally shot 24-year-old Shaquenda Walker and 55-year-old Deborah Walker. They were the mother and grandmother to his four-year-old daughter

Police said that four-year-old and her half-brother were inside the apartment at the time of the killings and may have been with the bodies for several days.

The father of the little boy, who spoke with reporter Jon Burkett, said he was reunited with his son in Petersburg. He said his focus is on his son right now.

