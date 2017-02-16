3 found dead in Richmond apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A death investigation is underway after three bodies were discovered in a Richmond apartment Thursday morning.

The names of the shooting victims have not yet been released.

The bodies were discovered at about 8:30 Thursday morning in the Oliver Crossing Apartments along the 1300 block of Coalter Street in Richmond's Mosby Court community.

The ages of the victims have not yet been released, but all the victims appear to be adults.

Police have not yet released information about a possible suspect or motive connected to the victims' deaths.

This is a developing story.

From @RichmondPolice: Three people found shot and killed inside apartment here off Coalter St. pic.twitter.com/qGZoPjrdZn — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) February 16, 2017