First responders say goodbye to Assistant Hanover Fire Chief Henri Moore

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Family, friends, and first responders from across Central Virginia said goodbye to Assistant Hanover Fire Chief Henri Moore Thursday.

Moore passed away on February 10, after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

The 47-year-old served as assistant chief of the Hanover County Department of Fire and Emergency Services since 2013. He also previously worked as a firefighter for Henrico Division of Fire.

His service was held at Thursday morning at Fairmount Christian Church in Mechanicsville.

Moore’s casket was then taken by fire engine for burial at Washington Memorial Park in Sandston.

First responders also hung an american flag over an overpass on interstate 295 in Moore’s honor.

Late last month, dozens of firefighters and their families lined the streets to welcome Moore home from the hospital. He was allowed to go home after a long hospital stay battling cancer.

Moore is survived by his wife of 16 years, Wendy Moore; daughter, Madison Moore; son, Ryan Moore; sister, Tammy (Bill) McCarter; and his parents, Betty and Henri G. Moore Sr.

A GoFundMe account established to help Moore’s family has raised more than $34,000.