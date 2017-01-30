Assistant Hanover Fire Chief gets heroes welcome home from hospital

Posted 4:53 pm, January 30, 2017, by , Updated at 05:04PM, January 30, 2017
HANOVER, Va. — Dozens of firefighters and their families lined the streets to welcome home Assistant Fire Chief Henri Moore home.

Moore has been hospitalized for a while and is battling an aggressive form of cancer.

He has served for years in Hanover.

Henri Moore and family

Firefighters from around the county put together a series of video messages to let him know they are there for whatever he may need.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Assistant Chief Moore and his family.

