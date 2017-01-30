× Assistant Hanover Fire Chief gets heroes welcome home from hospital

HANOVER, Va. — Dozens of firefighters and their families lined the streets to welcome home Assistant Fire Chief Henri Moore home.

Moore has been hospitalized for a while and is battling an aggressive form of cancer.

He has served for years in Hanover.

Firefighters from around the county put together a series of video messages to let him know they are there for whatever he may need.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Assistant Chief Moore and his family.

